Kavi Global Wins Inc.’s Power Partner Award in 2023 for Powering Businesses to New Heights Using Data Analytics & AI
I’m so proud of the team and their relentless pursuit of excellence. I’d like to thank our visionary clients for trusting us and partnering with us to drive innovation!”BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kavi Global is proud to announce that we have been honored with Inc.'s prestigious Power Partner Award in 2023. This customer-validated esteemed recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming businesses across industries through cutting-edge data analytics and AI solutions that deliver business value.
— Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder & CEO of Kavi Global
Kavi Global’s innovative data analytics and AI services, software, and solutions have consistently delivered tangible results, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions, streamline operations, and stay ahead of the competition.
Some of the exciting cross-industry digital transformations that have been enabled by Kavi Global’s Digital Knowledge Workers, or Intelligent Applications with Embedded Knowledge Workers, to automate and streamline operational workflows with decision support include:
• Supply Chain Cost Out in Aviation
• FP&A Analytics for a Leading Railcar Leasing Company
• Demand Forecasting & Scheduling Optimization in Transportation
• Touchless Claims Processing & Pain Detection Alerts in Healthcare
• Digitizing & Extracting Text from PDF Research Documents Using OCR in Pharma
• Economic Capital Calculations Using ML and Loss Forecasting in Banking
• Fraud Waste & Abuse Detection Using AI Anomaly Detection in Insurance
• Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Resource Allocation for a Local State Government
• IIoT Corrosion Sensors for Preventative Maintenance in Manufacturing
Kavi Global has also helped modernized, streamlined, and accelerated Technology Teams:
• Modernizing Enterprise Data Platforms Using No Code Technologies Cross-Industry
• Migrating Enterprises to Cloud to Leverage Emerging Technologies with Low TCO
This award reaffirms Kavi Global’s dedication to empowering business and technology leaders and businesses from various sectors. At Kavi Global, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities that each industry presents. Our tailored solutions enable Companies to harness the true potential of their data, fostering growth and profitability.
As we celebrate this achievement, we invite forward-thinking leaders and organizations to join hands with Kavi Global. Together, we can embark on a transformative journey that leverages the power of data analytics and AI to unlock new possibilities.
For more information and to explore how Kavi Global can partner with your organization for data analytics and AI services, software, and solutions, please visit www.kaviglobal.com.
ABOUT KAVI GLOBAL
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics services, software, and solutions. The firm has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and AI for 7 years running. They have also been named the Most Comprehensive Data and Analytics Firm in the USA by EMG Publishing.
Naomi Kaduwela
Head of Kavi Labs, Kavi Global
+1 312-438-7687
naomi.kaduwela@kaviglobal.com
