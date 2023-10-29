Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

WHITE HOUSE

OCTOBER 29, 2023

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt to express his appreciation for Egypt’s leading role in efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Gaza. The two leaders committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously. They also discussed the importance of protecting civilian lives, respect for international humanitarian law, and ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza are not displaced to Egypt or any other nation. The President briefed President Sisi on U.S. efforts to ensure that regional actors not expand the conflict in Gaza and also on continuing efforts to secure the release of hostages. President Biden and President Sisi affirmed their commitment to work together to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 29 October, 2023 | Topics: News, President of the United States, Press Releases, U.S. & Egypt