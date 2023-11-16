Driving Digital Transformation in Commercial Trucking: Star's Latest Research Report
Digital products have the potential to unlock 50-60% of new profits for commercial vehicle manufacturers. Dive into the world of software-defined vehicles.
Software-defined vehicles and upcoming digital services have paved the way for the next major battleground.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star, the global technology consulting firm has released major research on how digitalization is reshaping the trucking industry, creating new revenue streams and brand opportunities. This comprehensive commercial vehicle trend report covers the following topics:
📈 Market trends and innovations
🚚 Key players and their strategies
🔧 Latest technological advancements
In order to thrive in the ever-changing landscape, commercial trucking companies need to place a strong emphasis on the following aspects:
1. Safety: Enhancing vehicle safety is crucial, and this can be achieved by integrating advanced driver assistance systems, intelligent AI assistants, and 360-degree cameras. These technologies contribute to creating a more secure and dependable transportation ecosystem.
2. Productivity: Driving growth necessitates the optimization of operations and resource allocation. Fleet management systems, energy management solutions, and improved navigation modules play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.
3. Maintenance: To streamline maintenance processes, companies should offer features related to service status, vehicle health monitoring, remote diagnostics, and service history. Proactively addressing maintenance needs can significantly reduce downtime and enhance operational efficiency.
4. Comfort: Elevating driver well-being is essential, as it not only boosts productivity but also leads to increased job satisfaction and employee retention.
5. Digital services: Empowering companies to meet evolving customer demands, leveraging commercial trucking software and digital products allows them to provide enhanced services and solutions.
According to Alex Mukamelov, the Design Director at Star, the software-defined vehicle and upcoming digital services have paved the way for the next major battleground. OEMs harness cutting-edge technologies such as telematics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics to fine-tune their operations, enhance route planning, boost fuel efficiency, and optimize supply chain management. This approach results in heightened efficiency, cost reductions, and enhanced customer service.
This report offers valuable insights into the evolving trends within the trucking industry, shedding light on the market's trajectory for the next decade. It equips your company with practical and implementable strategies to maintain a competitive edge. Furthermore, you can gain knowledge about how industry leaders such as Daimler Truck, Tesla, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, and Farizon Auto are spearheading innovation. It assesses their performance across the five critical aspects of commercial vehicle excellence, revealing areas where they have excelled and opportunities for further improvement.
