MCR Health Holds 3rd Annual Health Expo
MCR Health is excited to announce its Annual FREE MCR Health Expo! Saturday, November 11th, from 10am to 2pm at Bradenton Riverwalk’s Rossi ParkBRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCR Health is excited to announce its Annual FREE MCR Health Expo! With support from over 25 community partner agencies, the expo will take place on Saturday, November 11th, from 10am to 2pm at Bradenton Riverwalk’s Rossi Park, 452 3rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Eating healthy provides some fantastic benefits, like reducing the risk of heart disease, obesity, and boosting overall mood! At this event, we hope to educate and inspire our community to make healthy choices.
This free expo will feature a wide variety of screenings, such as dental, vision, blood pressure, and blood sugar, but that’s not all!
Guests will also enjoy a DJ, FREE books, nutrition info, food trucks, free refreshments, Payasita the Clown, Zumba Dancers, Rendezvous Church Youth Dancer as well as live music from NuJazz!
MCR Health seeks to increase awareness about wellness and nutritional health through screenings, nutritional information, and an array of fun activities and free information for our community.
MCR Health is a private, not-for-profit medical group providing family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, vision, dental and many other services. Our locations include more than 25 healthcare centers, three mobile units and 14 pharmacies.
If you would like more information, please call Esperanza Gamboa, Director of Outreach and Community Relations: 941-875-6844 or egamboa@mcr.health
