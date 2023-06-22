MCR Health Back to School event in Collaboration with SOARIN4 and The Bishop Museum
BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MCR Health announces its Back to School event in Collaboration with SOARIN4 and The Bishop Museum, which will take place on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205.
The Back to School Event is free to all families and will focus on school-aged children. We will distribute backpacks containing school supplies (while supplies last.) The event will also feature free entrance to the museum, face painting, children's entertainment, free books, free dental & vision screenings, a free meal, health information, activities by all SOARIN4 partner agencies, and much more. MCR seeks to increase health awareness by providing a variety of screenings, children’s health and wellness-related community organizations, presentations, and an array of educational information for all.
MCR Health is a private, not-for-profit medical group providing family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, vision, dental, and many other services. Our locations include more than 25 healthcare centers, three mobile units, and 15 pharmacies.
If you would like more information, please call Esperanza Gamboa, Director of Outreach and Community Relations at 941-875-6844 or egamboa@mcr.health.
Esperanza Gamboa
MCR Health, Inc.
+1 941-875-6844
egamboa@mcr.health