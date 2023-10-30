The Sports Circus Scores a Short-Handed Goal by Adding ESPN Hockey Rules Expert

The Sports Circus Now Brings In-depth Analyses on NHL Officiating Calls, Rule Interpretations, and Strategies With Their Top-Notch, 32-year Veteran NHL Official

Our hockey fan audience has been asking me to bring on a pro that really knows hockey officiating. Dave Jackson is the guy. He’s widely regarded as one of the historic best of the best NHL officials.” — Sal Tuzzolino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio scores a short-handed goal with its new hockey insider, Dave Jackson. He is a 32-year veteran National Hockey League (NHL) official and currently serves as a key television rules analyst for ESPN Hockey. Dave brings a wealth of valuable hockey knowledge to The Sports Circus. His weekly appearance will dive into NHL rules analyses and interpretations and will shed light on complex officiating calls.

The Sports Circus features Ringmaster Sal Tuzzolino. The show spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, Hall of Famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Awards and Academy Awards winners. Among these icons have been: racing icon, Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., iconic sports talk show host, Mike Golic, NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner and media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "Our hockey fan audience has been asking me to bring on a pro that really knows hockey officiating. Dave Jackson is the guy. He’s widely regarded as one of the historic best of the best NHL officials. Dave is articulate and explains hockey rules and their applications really well. This is a great ‘get’ for the Circus and the audience is really going to like Dave as our hockey guy on the show. There may be a little instigating but don’t expect any hockey fights on-air.”

When asked about what he plans to contribute to The Sports Circus, Dave Jackson said: “I’m excited to have the chance to explain the nuances and intricacies of NHL officiating to your hockey fans. A thorough understanding of the rules and interpretations makes for a much more enjoyable experience and helps alleviate frustration.”

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend your position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so bring your “A” game.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, Time Warner, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on AAMPtv. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen rated markets across the US, broadcasting into over 500,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America. Whether you are at home, in a hotel, or on the go, you can stream the show on your mobile device at www.aamp.tv or www.thesportscircus.com.

The Sports Circus website traffic receives mass amounts of monthly website visitors. Their click-through traffic numbers are extremely impressive. That traffic coupled with their 4,000,000+ impressions per hour on HotelTV are an advertising and marketing dream scenario. Big and small companies have a tremendous opportunity to reach their audience through sponsorship or a partnership with The Sports Circus. See the contact details below to learn more.

If listeners miss an episode of The Sports Circus or want to binge listen, all shows are available on Apple Podcasts (link to the show above), iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Be sure to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW, and share on all platforms.



# # #