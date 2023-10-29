Homicide Investigation and Arrest - Hancock County

October 29, 2023

Hancock County - On Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 11:11 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence at 633 Way Avenue in Woden, Iowa for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies made entry into the residence and located a female subject identified as Karen Abby Crews, age 56 of Woden, Iowa. Karen Abby Crews was located unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the residence.

At about 8:30 pm, Roger Laverne Crews Jr., age 56 of Woden, Iowa, was arrested for Murder in the First Degree at the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota without incident. Karen and Roger were separated and living apart.

This investigation is being conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Additional assistance was provided by the Iowa State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office (Minnesota), Albert Lea Police Department (Minnesota), and Hancock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Photo of Roger Crews:



