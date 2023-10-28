There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,809 in the last 365 days.
Mikhail Mishustin sent his condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov following the death of miners in a blast at the Kostenko coal mine in the Karaganda region
On behalf of
the Government of the Russian Federation and myself personally, I would like express
my deepest condolences over the death of miners in an explosion at the Kostenko
coal mine in the Karaganda Region.
We share the
grief and pain of the brotherly Kazakh people in connection with this tragic
accident.
Mr Smailov,
please convey my words of sincere sympathy and support to the loved ones of the victims and wishes of speedy
recovery to all injured miners.
Mikhail
Mishustin
