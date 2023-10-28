Mikhail Mishustin sent his condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov following the death of miners in a blast at the Kostenko coal mine in the Karaganda region

RUSSIA, October 28 - Dear Mr Smailov,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself personally, I would like express my deepest condolences over the death of miners in an explosion at the Kostenko coal mine in the Karaganda Region.

We share the grief and pain of the brotherly Kazakh people in connection with this tragic accident.

Mr Smailov, please convey my words of sincere sympathy and support to the loved ones of the victims and wishes of speedy recovery to all injured miners.

Mikhail Mishustin