Mikhail Mishustin expresses condolences to Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang on the death of former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang

RUSSIA, October 27 - The message reads, in part: “Esteemed Mr Li Qiang, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang. “A prominent statesman of China’s modern history, Li Keqiang made an immense personal contribution to strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. For years, he led the mechanism for regular meetings between Russia and China’s heads of government on the Chinese side, contributing to the implementation of major joint trade and economic projects, as well as science and technology, and cultural and humanitarian projects. “In Russia, Li Keqiang will always be remembered as our country’s great friend. Esteemed Mr Li Qiang, please convey words of sympathy and support to Li Keqiang’s family and friends.”

