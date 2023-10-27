RUSSIA, October 27 - The message reads, in part:
“Esteemed Mr Li Qiang, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing
of former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li
Keqiang.
“A prominent statesman of China’s modern history, Li Keqiang made an
immense personal contribution to strengthening Russian-Chinese relations of
comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. For years, he led the mechanism
for regular meetings between Russia and China’s heads of government on the
Chinese side, contributing to the implementation of major joint trade and
economic projects, as well as science and technology, and cultural and humanitarian
projects.
“In Russia, Li Keqiang will always be remembered as our country’s great friend.
Esteemed Mr Li Qiang, please convey words of sympathy and support to Li
Keqiang’s family and friends.”
Mikhail Mishustin expresses condolences to Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang on the death of former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang
