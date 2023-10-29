St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI-Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007993
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/28/23, 2244 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St / Depot St, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal
ACCUSED: Allyson Fraser
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle for several motor vehicle violations. The operator, Fraser, was showing signs of impairment. She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Fraser was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/13/23.
COURT DATE / TIME: 11/13/23, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648