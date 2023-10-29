St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI-Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007993

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/28/23, 2244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St / Depot St, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

ACCUSED: Allyson Fraser

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle for several motor vehicle violations. The operator, Fraser, was showing signs of impairment. She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Fraser was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/13/23.

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/13/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

