Submit Release
News Search

There were 142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,830 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI-Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4007993

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  10/28/23, 2244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St / Depot St, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

 

ACCUSED:  Allyson Fraser

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle for several motor vehicle violations.  The operator, Fraser, was showing signs of impairment.  She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury.  Fraser was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/13/23.

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  11/13/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL:  n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI-Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more