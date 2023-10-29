Submit Release
Structure Fire Montpelier

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Montpelier Police Department

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Main St and Barre St, East State St and Main St, and Elm St and Main St are closed to due to a Structure Fire in the area.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

V/R

 

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

 

Structure Fire Montpelier

