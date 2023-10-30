AGII Expands Its Reach: Now Listed on CEX and DEX Exchanges
AGII's New Listings on CEX and DEX Platforms Signal a Bright Future for Accessible Web3 AI
We're excited to be listed on CEX and DEX exchanges, offering more Web3 users access to our AI tools”LONDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, the innovative Web3-focused AI platform, is thrilled to announce its recent listings on the CEX (Centralized Exchange) and DEX (Decentralized Exchange) platforms. These listings mark a significant step in AGII's journey to bring practical AI solutions to the Web3 era, making them readily accessible to a broader audience.
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
AGII's mission is to empower Web3 builders and users with a range of AI tools, including a Chatbot, Code Generator, and NFT Generator. These tools are designed to streamline user experiences, coding processes, and NFT creation, contributing to a more efficient and engaging digital ecosystem.
The listings on both CEX and DEX exchanges demonstrate AGII's commitment to democratizing AI in the Web3 landscape. This expansion allows users on these platforms to access AGII's versatile AI solutions, providing more opportunities for content creation, coding, and interaction with AI.
These listings have been made possible with the support of AGII's partner, KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization known for its expertise in AI and blockchain technology. The collaboration between KaJ Labs and AGII further solidifies their commitment to advancing AI integration in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.
CEX and DEX exchanges provide AGII with a broader platform to reach a diverse audience of Web3 builders, creators, and traders. This expansion is expected to contribute to the growing adoption of AGII's AI tools in the digital landscape.
Web3 enthusiasts can explore AGII on CEX and DEX platforms, unlocking the potential of AI in various aspects of their digital experiences.
About AGII: AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform that provides practical solutions for content generation, coding, and NFT creation. It is dedicated to making AI accessible and user-friendly in the Web3 era.
About KaJ Labs: KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, supporting innovative projects worldwide. Their focus is on decentralized products and services t
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
AGII: Bringing AI to Web3