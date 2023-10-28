Submit Release
News Search

There were 143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,833 in the last 365 days.

RE: VT RT 30 N CAS - CLOSED

Roadway is open

 

From: Sheehan, Nicholas
Sent: Saturday, October 28, 2023 10:36 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT RT 30 N CAS - CLOSED

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks             

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 30 N at the intersection with 4A W at the Castleton 4 corners is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for a minimum of two (2) hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

RE: VT RT 30 N CAS - CLOSED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more