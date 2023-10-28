RE: VT RT 30 N CAS - CLOSED
Roadway is open
From: Sheehan, Nicholas
Sent: Saturday, October 28, 2023 10:36 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT RT 30 N CAS - CLOSED
VT RT 30 N at the intersection with 4A W at the Castleton 4 corners is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for a minimum of two (2) hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.