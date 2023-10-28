Post Merger Integration Consultant Recognized for Outstanding Marketing & PR Services

Stonehill, a leading post-merger integration consulting firm, announced its ranking in Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2023 top PR & Marketing firms

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading post-merger integration consulting firm, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2023 list of top PR & Marketing firms in the region. The company has secured the 6th spot in the category of Largest Public Relations Firms and 11th in the category of Largest Marketing Firms.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Tampa Bay Business Journal," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. "It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented team, who continually exceed expectations in delivering high-impact post-merger integration solutions."

This is not the first time Stonehill has been acknowledged by the esteemed publication. The company has consistently made the list in previous years, further establishing its reputation as a leading consultancy in the Tampa Bay area.

Stonehill has always focused on delivering top-notch solutions to its clients, and this recognition is another steppingstone in the firm's journey toward industry leadership. With a commitment to innovation, client-centric services, and a results, Stonehill is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the consultancy world.

"We extend our gratitude to Tampa Bay Business Journal for this recognition and are inspired to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients," concluded Mr. Pace

For further information about Stonehill and its services, visit www.stonehillinnovation.com.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a post-merger integration consultancy that specializes in strategy alignment, operational efficiencies, and maximizing shareholder value. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year. With its unique blend of expertise in both post-merger integration and design thinking, Stonehill is an industry leader that is recognized for its comprehensive, tailored solutions.