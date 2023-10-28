Photo Release: Deputy Commissioner Stephanie Graff Visits Terra Nova School (10/27/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Deputy Commissioner Stephanie Graff stopped at Terra Nova School on Thursday to hold a roundtable discussion with students. Terra Nova is a charter school for grades 6-12 in Buffalo.

Deputy Commissioner Graff learned from the students about how their school community feels like a family, about the importance of those relationships, and about how they are building life skills in all they do.

Deputy Commissioner Stephanie Graff with Terra Nova Charter students.

MDE Commissioner Willie Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of their visit is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January.

