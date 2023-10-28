Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Speaks at the Tech Talent Conference (10/27/23)

Submit Release
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett joined a panel of four leaders for a keynote discussion Friday at the Minnesota Technology Association's Tech Talent Conference. Commissioner Jett highlighted what our public education system will focus on in building Minnesota's workforce of the future, including a focus on Career Technical Education and the Computer Science Education Advancement Act.  

MDE STEM/Computer Science Integration Specialist Sarah Carter and Computer Science Specialist Andrea Wilson Vazquez also spoke at the event on Computer Science Education Policy, Plans and Progress. 

Commissioner Willie Jett, left, sits with three other people for the All Star Discussion.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks as part of the Keynote Discussion focused on developing talent in the tech industry. 

Commissioner Willie Jett, Andrea Wilson Vazquez and Sarah Carter stand with the Tech Talent sign

Commissioner Willie Jett (from left) was joined by MDE Computer Science Specialist Andrea Vazquez and STEM/Computer Science Integration Specialist Sarah Carter who also spoke at the event

Commissioner Willie Jett holds a jersey that says Tech Talent

Commissioner Willie Jett holds up a jersey that aligns with the conference's theme "Eye on the Ball: Equitable, End to End, Tech Talent Development." 

