Al Arabiya Network launches Al Arabiya Business

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Arabiya Network, the Arab world’s leading source of news, announces the launch of Al Arabiya Business, a brand-new service dedicated to news and updates from the world of business, finance and more.

The launch of Al Arabiya Business comes in response to the growing demand for comprehensive and real-time coverage surrounding increasing and accelerating political events in the region and beyond necessitating more extensive and continuous coverage by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath TV channels around the clock.

Al Arabiya Business is available for free-to-air broadcast, as well as live streaming via Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, in addition to Al Arabiya Network’s website and YouTube.

Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, Chairman of MBC GROUP and Al Arabiya Network, stated: “Al Arabiya and Al Hadath’s commitment to extensively covering significant events in the region – including current events in Gaza – has driven us to introduce Al Arabiya Business, a platform primarily dedicated to business and finance updates. It’s widely recognised that the heartbeat of global financial markets never falters, even in the midst of conflicts and disasters. Our objective is for Al Arabiya Network to maintain its status as a trusted source for viewers seeking updates on economic and financial developments, all the while staying informed about the ongoing critical events in our region and worldwide.”

Mamdouh AlMuhaini, General Manager of Al Arabiya Network and Al Hadath, added: “The financial and business sector, as highlighted in our ‘Aswaq Al Arabiya’ [Al Arabiya Markets] programme, has garnered considerable attention from our viewers. In light of the upsurge in conflicts and significant events, especially in the Middle East and North Africa – such as the earthquakes in Turkey, Syria and Morocco, the war in Sudan, and the ongoing situation in Gaza – our viewers are increasingly eager to stay informed around the clock.

“As a result, we made the decision to launch Al Arabiya Business as a service dedicated to the latest updates, as well as streaming ‘Aswaq Al Arabiya’ as standalone segments, aligning with our commitment to cater to our viewers’ ever-evolving informational needs, be it in the realm of politics, economics, or the business sector.”

Al Arabiya Business is available via the following outlets:

• Eutelsat E8WB satellite: Frequency 11470, Orbit 7°W/Vertical polarisation, Coding rate 27500, Error rate 6/5, QPSK frequency, DVB-S broadcast signal

• Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform

• Al Arabiya Business on YouTube

• AlArabiya.net