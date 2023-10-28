Submit Release
Hà Nội Mega Sale 2023 kicked off

VIETNAM, October 28 - HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Promotion Agency, in collaboration with relevant departments and branches, launched the Hà Nội Mega Sale 2023 in Hà Nội on Friday evening.

The event, known as the "Hà Nội Shopping Festival," will run until Sunday on Lê Thái Tổ Street, featuring various enticing experiential and shopping activities, alongside art performances and street music.

The "Golden Day with Shocking Prices" event is scheduled for November 11 and 12, with 50 golden points encompassing major supermarket systems and shopping centres, such as Mediamart, BRGmart, Big C, Nguyễn Kim, Pico, and SaigonCo.opmart.

The final event of the promotional month, the "Hà Nội Online Shopping Festival," will emphasize non-cash shopping through online promotional activities, involving e-commerce platforms and websites.

Customers shopping online via the Thangkhuyenmaihanoi.vn website can access more than 20,000 products with discounts of over 50 per cent.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bùi Duy Quang, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Promotion Agency, emphasised that with careful preparation and promotional programs throughout November, Hà Nội Mega Sale 2023 was expected to serve as a special bridge to help businesses promote their brands, enabling consumers to access and purchase products and services at the most preferential prices of the year.

This, in turn, would contribute to the promotion of the economic development of the capital city and serve as a highlight to stimulate shopping demand at the end of the year, he added.

Hà Nội Mega Sale 2023 is scheduled to run from October 27 to November 30. — VNS

