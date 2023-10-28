Traffic emergency zone hearing: Hawaii Belt Road Kapue Bridge

Main, News Posted on Oct 27, 2023 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides notice per Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5 of its intent to declare Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) in the vicinity of milepost 6.5, Kapuʻe Stream Bridge, a traffic emergency zone.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Hawaiʻi Belt Road in the vicinity of milepost 6.5 as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting held within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be held Saturday, October 28 at 9 a.m. over Microsoft Teams.

Click here to join to call in to 1-808-829-4853 using conference pin 680 657 723#

A release sent on October 25 detailed the closures and work to protect the highway. It can be found here. The emergency work is estimated for completion in December 2023.

