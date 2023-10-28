Two Weeks Left to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

HONOLULU – Two weeks are left for homeowners and renters to apply for FEMA disaster assistance if you had damage or losses to your property from the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui. You may also apply for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, a FEMA partner in Maui’s recovery.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, Nov. 9, for both federal agencies. Recovery programs require that you register for FEMA disaster assistance before you can be considered for those programs, so it’s important to sign up soon.

Disaster survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage or losses to their primary homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

The American Red Cross has played a prominent role in the response to the Maui wildfires. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance, temporary housing in hotels and other services, including assisting survivors who are not eligible for some FEMA programs. You may schedule an appointment at RedCross.org/HIhelp, speak to a Red Cross representative at a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help you with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary and accessible place to live. Assistance includes rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, and home repair and replacement assistance.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators are available from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and they speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

American Sign Language video on how to apply. You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get answers to your questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).

FEMA works closely with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Some applicants may be referred to the SBA to apply for a disaster loan. Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 from SBA to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property.

For SBA disaster assistance, you may apply online and download applications at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. Applicants may also receive information by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

For SBA applicants who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications may be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.