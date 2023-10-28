Trupeak Entertainment and Night Castle Productions Commence Principal Photography on Epic Horror-Thriller “UNHOLY SONG”
Principal Team for UNHOLY SONG include (front) Victor Reyes (Executive Producer), Arthur G. Night (Writer-Director) and Quint Gabriel (Executive Producer); Cinematography principals include Zach Goldberg (1st A.C.) and Ian Carre-Burritt (Director of P
Possession-themed thriller filming in Sacramento, Stockton, Lodi and other Northern California locations.
In the realm of nightmares, this witch's tale is the purest form of horror”STOCKTON, CA, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “UNHOLY SONG” – a possession-themed horror thriller from writer-director Arthur G. Night, has commenced production in Northern California. The project marks the second feature directing assignment for Night and the thirty-fourth production credit for Executive Producer Quint Gabriel.
— Arthur G. Night, Writer-Director
UNHOLY SONG tells the story of a trapped demon that is inadvertently released to wreak havoc on a broad range of victims. Principal cast includes Quint Gabriel, Christopher Orc, Sean Gestl, Jessica Chaves, Mark Overby, Jessenia Stidger, Mikaela Seamans, Anna Alimani and Eric Parkinson. Key production team include Ian Carre-Burritt (Director of Photography), Zach Goldberg (1st A.C.), Michael Cosac Naify (Steadicam Operator), Wesley Claggett (Sound Recordist), and special effects make-up by Laura Gary and Madison Padilla. Producers include Quint Gabriel, Victor Reyes and Anna Alimani.
Filming will wrap in early November with the producers reaching out to distributors for a release in the summer of 2024.
“This movie will not only scare the audience. But we think it will make people think differently about the concept of Witches and demonic possession,” said Producer Quint Gabriel, who also portrays the dual role of Rosanne and the Witch.
“I’ve always been attracted to stories of possession and the supernatural,” said writer-director Arthur G. Night. “In the realm of nightmares, this witch's tale is the purest form of horror,” he concluded.
For More Information contact: QUINT GABRIEL, info@Trupeakentertainment.com, 424-468-7861
Trupeak Entertainment, LLC
+1 424-468-7861
email us here
Quint Gabriel