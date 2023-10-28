P&G strengthens capabilities of women entrepreneurs

VIETNAM, October 28 -

HCM CITY – Procter & Gamble Vietnam and WEConnect International announced the launch of the first "Women Entrepreneurs Academy" in Việt Nam, which seeks to empower and elevate businesswomen.

The initiative has been successfully implemented in more than 10 countries since 2017 and supported more than 520 female business owners.

Under the programme in Việt Nam, participants are able to access P&G's global training courses which cover a wide range of topics such as leadership skills, strategic business planning, technology integration in procurement processes, and others.

"At P&G Vietnam, we've long championed diversity, equality and Inclusion...,” Priyamvada Srivastava, the company’s vice president and country manager, said.

“P&G recognises the incredible potential that women entrepreneurs bring to the world of business. We believe that when women succeed, economies thrive, communities prosper and societies advance."

The comprehensive training programme includes a day of in-person learning in HCM City followed by ongoing online discussions over the next two months.

Participants will receive instructions on critical business aspects like leadership skills, human resource management, brand building and development, distribution and sales system optimisation, and negotiation skills. - VNS

