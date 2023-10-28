STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Vermont (Friday, Oct. 27, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that was reported Friday evening, Oct. 27, 2023, in the Washington County town of Plainfield.

Hunters in the woods along Gore Road discovered a body at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and called police. Responding troopers located the victim deceased. Evidence gathered on scene indicates the death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. No one is currently in custody.

Following processing of the scene, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and help determine the victim’s identity. The name will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other details are currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation evolves.

