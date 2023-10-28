Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,853 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X2, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007971

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at 2202 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 Exit 21, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DLS, VCOR X2

 

ACCUSED: Leo Roberts                                            

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on I91 in the area of exit 21 in St. Johnsbury. While on the stop, State Police identified the operator as Leo Roberts (58). After further investigation it was found that Roberts had a criminally suspended license. It was also found that Roberts had court ordered conditions of release to not operate a vehicle. Roberts was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Roberts was then released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2023 at 0800 hrs            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X2, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more