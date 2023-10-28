St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X2, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007971

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2023 at 2202 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 Exit 21, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DLS, VCOR X2

ACCUSED: Leo Roberts

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on I91 in the area of exit 21 in St. Johnsbury. While on the stop, State Police identified the operator as Leo Roberts (58). After further investigation it was found that Roberts had a criminally suspended license. It was also found that Roberts had court ordered conditions of release to not operate a vehicle. Roberts was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Roberts was then released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2023 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.