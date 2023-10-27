Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Robbery of an Establishment

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect sought for robbing an establishment in Northwest.

 

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 18:14 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1400 block of 9th Street, Northwest, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.  The employee managed to flee the store and lock the suspect inside. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was no longer inside the store.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

