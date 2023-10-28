October 27, 2023

Lewiston, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills joined public safety officials at Lewiston City Hall tonight to announce that the deceased body of Robert Card of Bowdoin, the suspect sought in connection with Wednesday night’s tragedy in Lewiston, was discovered this evening in Lisbon.

Prior to the announcement, Governor Mills visited the command post to personally thank law enforcement for their efforts to locate Card.

The complete text of the Governor’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, are as follows: