Take Back Day: Dispose of Old Prescriptions Safely

October 27, 2023

Tomorrow, the Utah Attorney General’s Office encourages Utahns to participate in National Take Back Day. This is an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired medications and unwanted e-cigarettes or vaping apparatuses. Find a Take Back drop-off location here.

Every year, Utah loses loved ones to drug overdoses, often associated with opioid addiction. Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has been unwavering in his passionate work to combat addiction and educate Utahns about legitimate painkiller use.

“Prescription drug abuse, particularly for painkillers, has risen to epidemic levels nationwide, and Utah is no exception,” said Attorney General Reyes. “Prescription drugs, when administered and taken responsibly, can be a productive tool for pain management. But far too often, what begins innocently can lead to dependence and devastation.”

To drop off your unused medications, simply take them to a location using the DEA’s Take Back Day website.