RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Business Development Specialist, Incentive Manager

***RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Business Development Specialist***

Agency Title: Incentive Manager

Open To: Public

Open Period: October 27, 2023 – November 10, 2023



Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Business Development Specialist (Incentive Manager) for its Business Development & Strategy unit. The Business Development Unit fosters a strong and equitable local economy through the implementation of DCs economic development strategy by supporting existing businesses and entrepreneurs, attracting new businesses and forging partnerships between government, business and communities that encourage economic growth.

Position Description:

The Business Development Specialist will serve in the role of Incentive Manager, implementing the Business Retention, Expansion, and Attraction (BREA) strategy by administering business incentive programs like the Vitality Fund and the Creative and Open Space Modernization (COSM) Tax Rebate, designed to retain existing companies and attract new companies to the District of Columbia. The District’s BREA strategy is designed to position DC as an ideal location for companies to invest and incentive programs provide financial support to encourage companies to relocate to or expand in DC. The incumbent of this position will work directly with businesses, brokers, site selectors, government agencies, and economic development partners to market business incentive programs, administer individual incentive awards, and make recommendations for additional incentive programs that can help the District achieve its economic development goals. The incumbent of this position will report to the Director of Business Attraction and Expansion and work closely with other members of the BREA team.

Specific responsibilities include:

Serve as the Project Manager for companies applying for the Vitality Fund and COSM

Engage with prospects looking to relocate to or expand in DC, and develop incentive proposals that include participation in available District government programs, use of existing financial incentives, and the potential development of new financial incentive programs

Receive and review applications for incentives, conduct economic impact analyses and due diligence, and make recommendations for awards.

Engage with other units at DMPED, including the Office of the General Counsel and the Contracts, Procurement, and Grants Team, to move applications through the incentive awarding process, including drafting and routing eligibility certification letters, grant agreements, and other administrative documents.

Interface with other District government agencies to ensure incentive recipients understand and are compliant with applicable laws and regulations.

Monitor monthly, quarterly, and annual reporting for incentive recipients to ensure businesses comply with program requirements and work with businesses to cure any deficiencies or modify awards as necessary.

Compile, evaluate, and present information about incentive programs to determine the return on investment and any modifications necessary to ensure programs continue to serve the District’s economic development goals.

Provide one-on-one assistance to companies to navigate incentives offered by DMPED and other incentives that may be offered by other District government agencies.

Develop and update program materials and marketing collateral, including one-pagers, presentations, guides, and the website.

Engage with economic development organizations such as the Washington, DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP), local Chambers of Commerce, and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to promote incentive programs.

Maintain a database of project records and schedules for businesses receiving incentives within the Business Development Unit CRM (Microsoft Dynamics and Smartsheets).

Track latest developments in businesses attraction, expansion, and retention incentives at state, local, and international levels, and identify trends and opportunities to shape the District’s programs.

Occasional attendance at meetings and events at night and on weekends.

Other duties as assigned, which could include responding to general inquiries from companies interested in relocating to or expanding their presence in the District, preparing briefing memos, creating presentations, and drafting talking points.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in business, finance, economics or related field preferred.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Teams) is required.

Experience with CRM Databases and data management preferred (Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Smartsheet).

Familiarity with economic development programs, processes, and project management focused on business attraction, expansion, and retention at a public or private entity.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environment is preferred.

At least 3-5 years of similar work experience in corporate attraction, site selection, public or private finance, business incentive management, or real estate development; economic and business development related experience preferred.

Experience in or knowledge of one of the following sectors is preferred: technology and innovation, life sciences, professional services, education, research, and consulting services.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial thinking and creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.