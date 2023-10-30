C12's Exponential Growth Continues with a Milestone of Over 4,000 Active Members

C12 Business Forums C12 Business Forums - Great Businesses. Greater Purpose.

Growth signifies increasing interest in business excellence and faith-based leadership.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C12 Business Forums, the largest Christian CEO peer learning organization in the world, is thrilled to announce a remarkable milestone with the achievement of 4,000 members. This milestone represents a staggering 80% growth over the past five years, demonstrating the organization's unwavering commitment to equip Christian CEOs and business owners to build great businesses for a greater purpose.

Founded on the principles of faith integration, business excellence, and the power of peers, C12 has become a trusted learning environment where Christian business leaders can find support, accountability, and a platform for leadership excellence with an eternal perspective. Representing more than 2,800 unique companies that collectively employ hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, C12 members consistently impact over 10 million people every month through the businesses they lead.

C12’s emphasis on results is reflected in the performance of their members. 98% of CEOs report implementation of best practices from C12, 83% improve planning disciplines, 94% gain clarity on their personal purpose, >70% report gains in profitability, 75% realize better work/life balance and 82% deploy ministry initiatives in their businesses!

In addition to this remarkable membership milestone, C12 has also expanded its reach beyond the U.S., with Business Forums meeting in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Brazil and South Africa. This international expansion reflects the global demand for the unique blend of Biblical values and business excellence that C12 offers.

Mike Sharrow, CEO of C12, expressed his enthusiasm for these significant achievements, saying, "Reaching 4,000 members is a testament to the incredible community of faith-driven leaders we've assembled over the years. The nearly 200 full-time Chairs we refer to as ‘missionpreneurs’ are critical to this story. Our international growth is a testament to the universal appeal of our mission. Our members share a pursuit of excellence, guided by Biblical principles. We are grateful to have played a role in their journey and the stories being lived out. We are excited to see the exponential impact that will be achieved by Christian CEOs and business owners coming together to spur one another in faith and business stewardship."

The growth in C12 membership is a direct result of an impressive increase in the number of Chairs attracted to its Business as a Ministry vision, growing from 95 Chairs in 2018 to nearly 200 Chairs in 2023, marking an astounding 98% increase over the last five years. C12 Chairs are full-time, professionally trained business coaches and facilitators with business ownership or C-Suite experience.

C12 has developed a variety of frameworks to equip Christian executives to achieve business excellence. In monthly Forums, business leaders calibrate the entirety of their businesses through C12’s signature 5-Point Alignment Matrix–continually evaluating and aligning revenue growth strategies, operations, organizational development, financial stewardship, and ministry effectiveness. C12’s rigorous monthly curriculum helps members lean into present challenges and scale up management practices.

Vision 2025 calls for C12 to see more than 5,000 members actively served, positioning it as a top global provider of CEO peer advisory services. That vision is within reach with each successive milestone.

About C12:

C12 is the largest peer-learning organization for Christian CEOs, business owners, and executives, and a leader in the marketplace ministry movement. Located in over 160 major metro areas across the United States, Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Africa, C12 serves businesses with 10 to 10,000+ employees and annual revenues ranging from $2 million to $5 billion. More than a business Bible study or a Christian business networking group, a C12 Business Forum provides an architected environment for business, life, and leadership transformation. Led by full-time C12 Chairs—veterans of business with ownership or C-Suite experience—our CEO and Key Player Forums equip members with resources and tools to steward a Business as a Ministry (BaaM) vision to build great businesses for a greater purpose. For more information, please visit C12 Business Forums at https://www.joinc12.com/