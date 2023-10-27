Submit Release
Security Alert – Explosions in the Sinai Peninsula

The U.S. Embassy is closely following reports of explosions in Taba and Nuweiba in South Sinai, Egypt, including initial reports of individuals with minor injuries. The source of the explosions is under investigation by Egyptian authorities. U.S. citizens are reminded that the Sinai Peninsula (except for Sharm El Sheikh by air) is considered a “Do Not Travel” zone according to the most recent Department of State travel advisory available here.  We advise all U.S. citizens to enroll in the STEP program to receive timely security-related information.

U.S. citizens are advised to maintain travel documents and enroll with the Department of State or U.S. Embassy Cairo through the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program or STEP. If you enroll, we can keep you up to date with important safety and security announcements and can also help your family and friends get in touch with you in an emergency.

For Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Cairo

5 Tawfik Diab St.

Garden City, Cairo, EGYPT

+20-2-2797-3300

consularcairoacs@state.gov

eg.usembassy.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Egypt Country Information 

Follow us on Facebook and X (Formerly twitter)

