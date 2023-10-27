Endangered Missing Person Alert - Minnesota/Northern Iowa
October 27, 2023
Des Moines, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety requesting assistance in locating a missing person.
There was a financial transaction reported last night at a convenience store in Lake Mills, IA linked to Ms. Hoffman.
