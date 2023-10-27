Weekly Traffic Update: October 27, 2023

Iowa St. traffic impacts extended through October 30

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for October 20, City contractors are performing work along Iowa St. for the Bob Billings Fiber Extension.

Due to weather impacts, some of this work has been delayed. Traffic control will now be put in place today, October 27, and Monday, October 30.

The City anticipates these traffic impacts along Iowa St. to end Monday, October 30, pending weather or other delays.

Segments of 6th St., Kasold Dr., and Inverness Dr. open to unrestricted traffic

The City of Lawrence is happy to announce that 6th St. between Vermont St. and Massachusetts St., Kasold Dr. between 22nd St. and Bob Billings Pkwy., and Inverness Dr. south of Clinton Pkwy. are now open to unrestricted traffic flow.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org