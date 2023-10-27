“I am thrilled and honored for this opportunity,” shared Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd (CS2) Class Jamesha Richardson, a galley Watch Captain at Naval Base Kitsap, Washington. “This has been the most fun, and we’re dedicated to putting out a great meal.”

“You understand this is historical,” said CS2 Brittiny Boatman, galley Watch Captain at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California. “There are not many Navy chefs that get to take part in something of this significance.”

The Anglo-American dinner has become an annual event held aboard Victory. The dinner is hosted by the Royal Navy (RN), and it is attended by senior officials from both countries.

The Anglo-American dinner is a unique opportunity for British and American leaders to come together and discuss important issues of mutual interest. It is also a chance for the two countries to celebrate their shared friendship and cooperation.

In addition to its political significance, the Anglo-American dinner is also a social event. It is an opportunity for British and American officials to get to know one another and to build personal relationships. This can be beneficial for both countries, as it can help to improve communication and cooperation on a range of issues.

Victory is the most famous ship in the history of the RN. She is best known as Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson's flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar on 21 October 1805, a decisive victory over the combined Franco-Spanish fleet that secured British naval supremacy for the next century.

She was launched in 1765 and has served in a variety of roles, including as a flagship, a hospital ship, and a troop transport.

Today, Victory is preserved as a museum ship at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in England. She is a popular tourist attraction, drawing over 350,000 visitors per year.

“Being part of the Embassy is such a privilege, really a highlight of the catering experience,” said RN Catering Services Petty Officer Alan ‘AJ’ Hamilton, deputy House Manager, when speaking of the significance of serving at both Admiralty House and aboard Victory through the RN Embassy.

The Anglo-American dinner aboard Victory is a significant event in the history of Anglo-American relations. It is a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and it is a reminder of the shared values and heritage that bind them together.