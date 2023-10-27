Free Credit Reports Every Week Forever!

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The three major national credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian and Transunion – have permanently extended a program that lets consumers check their credit report once a week for free. Anyone can visit AnnualCreditReport.com or call 877-322-8228 to request free reports from each agency.

In the past, consumers have been able to get a copy of their credit report from each of the credit reporting agencies once every 12 months. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the agencies made free reports available every week. That program has now been permanently extended.

South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) encourages you to go through your credit report with a fine-tooth comb at least once a year to:

Make sure the information is accurate, complete, and up-to-date. This way, you know what’s on the report and have time to fix errors before you apply for a loan, buy insurance or apply for a job.

Look for the signs of possible identity theft. Is the personal information correct? Are there accounts you don't recognize? Identity thieves can use your information in the same ways you can, including to get products or services in your name.

For a complete guide of what to look for on your credit report, check out SCDCA’s “Credit Reports: What They are and Why They Matter.” Consumers who believe they are the victim of a scam or identity theft are encouraged to contact SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or visit our website and click the How Do I… button, then Report a Scam or Report Identity Theft.

AnnualCreditReport.com is the only site authorized by federal law to provide free credit reports. Other websites may give you a free report only if you agree to share your personal information or they may require you to buy their services/products.

