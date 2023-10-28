Neir’s Tavern recent paranormal investigation Evidence of Haunting: Video to be screened at Oct 28th Halloween party
EINPresswire.com/ -- Neir’s Taven lead by charismatic owner Loycent Gordon is holding their annual Halloween party held at historic Neir’s Tavern located at 87-48 78th St also known as Neir’s Tavern Way, Queens, NY 11421.
This year, the Halloween costume party kicks off at 8pm and runs until midnight, attendees are encouraged to be creative and come in their Halloween best.
Prizes include the following:
1st Place prize is Neir’s swag, consisting of a Tee shirt and hat, along with a $25 gift card to Neir’s Tavern.
2nd place is Neir’s tee shirt and $15 gift card.
3rd place is also Neir’s tee shirt and $10 gift card.
Neir’s Tavern continually operating since 1829 serving up spirits to patrons of Woodhaven Queens for 194 years will present The results of a recent paranormal investigation conducted by Matthew J Haas of Haas Paranormal, it appears Neir’s Taven also servers up a different type of spirt all together… the ghostly kind.
During the Halloween party, Neir’s will present the findings of the group and let you be the judge.
Kids Halloween Party will be held on Halloween from 3pm to 6pm
“Neir’s staff and I look forward to welcoming all the ghouls and goblins to our haunt, stop by for a spell, enjoy our spirits and have a Happy Halloween” Loycent Gordon Neir’s tavern owner.
Upcoming events are as follows:
From November 1st to the 20th Neir’s will hold their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
November 9th Neir’s Tavern is proud to be named the official bar and lounge of the Queens Together International Food Expo, more on this in the coming weeks.
