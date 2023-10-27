Submit Release
FloridaCommerce Awards $95,000 to the City of South Bay to Foster Economic Development Through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce awarded $95,000 to the City of South Bay to perform a community-wide assessment through the Competitive Florida Partnership program that will be used to develop a twenty-five-year strategic plan for the city. The City’s strategic plan will be the foundation for the City of South Bay’s economic development and resiliency goals. 

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce focuses on more than just larger infrastructure and workforce grants. FloridaCommerce also focuses on grant opportunities like this for the City of South Bay through our Competitive Florida Program that will help the City chart a course for a longer term economic development plan,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “This award will go a long way in preparing the South Bay community to attract future business and infrastructure investments and will support sustainable economic growth and resiliency.”  

Today’s award builds upon more than $184,000 awarded for Economic development planning through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program. The Competitive Florida Partnership program supports communities in developing plans to attract new business and create workforce opportunities, improve resiliency to disasters, and connect with various state and federal resources to diversify and expand their economies.

For more information about the Competitive Florida Partnership program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/CompetitiveFlorida.

