Seasonal closure for spotted seatrout in the Central East Management Region starting Nov. 1

Spotted seatrout will be closed to recreational harvest Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 in the Central East Management Region, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties.

Spotted seatrout are one of Florida’s most popular inshore fisheries. This closed season was re-established in 2020 for the Central East Management Region to address declining trends in the stock and benefit spotted seatrout during times when they are particularly vulnerable to harvest.

For current spotted seatrout regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout.”