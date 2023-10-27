Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,300 in the last 365 days.

Seasonal closure for spotted seatrout in the Central East Management Region starting Nov. 1

Spotted seatrout will be closed to recreational harvest Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 in the Central East Management Region, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties.

Spotted seatrout are one of Florida’s most popular inshore fisheries. This closed season was re-established in 2020 for the Central East Management Region to address declining trends in the stock and benefit spotted seatrout during times when they are particularly vulnerable to harvest.

For current spotted seatrout regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout.”

You just read:

Seasonal closure for spotted seatrout in the Central East Management Region starting Nov. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more