Keep Florida the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World, become a Florida Friendly Angler today!

Keep Florida the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World by becoming a Florida Friendly Angler today! This free, self-paced, online course is perfect for new and experienced anglers who want to learn about best fishing practices, protecting fish habitat and marine fisheries management.

This course is a great educational resource for clubs focused on the great outdoors, fishing and stewardship. It is also a great way to get family and friends involved in conservation practices to help ensure fishing opportunities for current and future generations.

Read what anglers are saying about the FFA course:

“I firstly wanted a refresher myself. But, more importantly, I wanted my nephews to take it - so I took it with them. They are on the water constantly and probably fish every day. I want them to understand that we need to be mindful of everything we do on the water… things change, and we learn more. Just because our parents did something as kids, doesn't mean it is the right thing to do now.” – Robert B.

“A family member took the course and found it helpful. I was also interested in this as an introduction to taking a BSA Certified Angling Instructor.” – Justin B.

“I am the president of a large fishing club and wanted to understand what the course was about so I can encourage my membership to take the course.” – Keith W.

Upon completing this course, anglers receive an electronic certificate and a mailed weatherproof Florida Friendly Angler decal to show their Florida friendly angling expertise and their commitment to help ensure fishing opportunities for current and future generations.

Florida Friendly Angler was created through the partnership of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, UF/IFAS Extension, and Florida Sea Grant. Register at flseagrant.org/fisheries by clicking on “Recreational & For-Hire Anglers” under the Programs & Initiatives section. Share your achievement with friends on social media using the tag #FloridaFriendlyAngler! This course is now also offered in Spanish.

Learn more about the Florida Friendly Angler program by visiting flseagrant.org/fisheries.