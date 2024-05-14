FWC identifies vessel of interest in fatal Key Biscayne boating accident

On May 11, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers were notified of a boating incident in Biscayne Bay near Nixon Beach Sandbar in Miami-Dade County. Preliminary information indicates that Ella Adler (DOB: 03/12/2009) of Miami Beach was waterskiing when she fell in the water while being towed. Adler was struck by another vessel and died from her injuries. The vessel that struck Adler did not stop.

Using a description provided by witnesses, the search for the striking vessel began immediately. As of May 14, FWC officers have identified a vessel that fits the description and it is in their custody. The owner of the vessel is cooperating with the investigation.

“Our community suffered a great loss this Mother’s Day weekend. As Chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, I would like to thank all our officers and those from various law enforcement agencies who have worked and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation. The FWC and its officers have called in additional resources from other parts of the state and have worked around the clock to find the vessel involved in the accident. I am pleased to report that we have a vessel in custody that matches the description given by witnesses and the investigation is ongoing,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “As a father and grandfather, my heart is broken for the Adler family. Ella’s death is devastating for her family, friends and the community at large. The FWC and our partner law enforcement agencies will not stop until we have all the answers and the case is solved.”

While significant progress has been made, this investigation remains open; the public’s assistance is still needed. FWC investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or anyone who might have video footage or information to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Our hearts are with the family and friends of Ella Adler during this incredibly difficult time.