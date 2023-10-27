Local Real Estate Powerhouse Joins Forces with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Commonwealth Real Estate announces acquisition of Carpenito Real Estate, serving Saugus and Northeastern MA

This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the future, our clients, and the continued growth and success of Commonwealth Real Estate.” — George Patsio, Managing Partner, Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC

NATICK, MA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Carpenito Real Estate, a trusted, full-service real estate brokerage serving Saugus and Northeastern, Massachusetts.

The partnership combines a highly respected and well-established local real estate company with the credibility and broad reach of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, creating an even stronger presence in Northeastern Massachusetts.

Founded in 1997 by Wendy and John Carpenito, Carpenito Real Estate is a cornerstone of the local Saugus real estate market. It is known for its unwavering commitment to clients and deep understanding of the local market. It has been the number one listing and selling office for twenty-one consecutive years.

"We and our agents love what we do and will continue to serve our community with the best technology and services by partnering with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate," said Wendy Carpenito. We are extremely proud of the company we built with our agents. We have never taken our reputation for granted and will continue striving to provide our clients with the best current real estate trends and services. Our clients will always be our top priority."

"We are thrilled to welcome Wendy, John, and the Carpenito Real Estate team to the Commonwealth family," said George Patsio, Managing Partner, Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC. "This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the future, our clients, and the continued growth and success of Commonwealth Real Estate. We are eager to embark on this new chapter and warmly welcome all Carpenito Real Estate agents and clients."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Commonwealth Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage providing high-performing agents with expert industry knowledge, cutting-edge tools and technology, comprehensive marketing and training programs, and local and worldwide relocation support to improve their services and experience. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate is a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC. Visit www.commonmoves.com.

About Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC

Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC is the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. With 35 offices and 850 agents combined, these two full-service real estate brokerages provide operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and the best customer service experience to homebuyers and sellers in the Greater Boston, Cape Cod, South Coast, South Shore and Rhode Island areas. The firm is currently in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the only global real estate brokerage franchise that is boldly focused on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, with best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,600 offices across 4 continents and 13 countries and territories including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Caribbean, and India, the network represents more than $154.7 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume.

Among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, the network brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.