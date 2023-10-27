FloridaCommerce Extends Application Deadline for the Hurricane Idalia Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan

Tallahassee, FL — Today, FloridaCommerce announced that the deadline to apply for a loan through the Hurricane Idalia Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan has been extended to Monday, December 25, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time. Twenty million dollars is available through the program and $5 million has been set aside for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses. Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.

Businesses in the following counties, including sole proprietors, are eligible to apply:

Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla counties.

Through the Hurricane Idalia Emergency Bridge Loan Program, more than $8.4 million has been approved for 210 businesses to bridge the gap while they await other long-term support, such as insurance proceeds, SBA disaster loans, or FEMA funding, with more applications being approved daily.

Visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to learn more about the program, view the lending guidelines and required documentation, and complete an application by the December 25, 2023, deadline. Business owners who need further program information may call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.