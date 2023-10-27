$323,287 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ update

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing of Mississippi Match 5 to win the jackpot worth $323,287.75.

The winning ticket was purchased from Corner Fuel Center on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. The winning numbers drawn were 5-6-12-24-29. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood. The jackpot for tonight, October 27, has reset to an estimated $50,000.

NASCAR-Powerball Playoff

Tune in to Sunday’s NASCAR® Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway to see if Mississippi’s own Stephanie Walker (West Point) makes it to the final 4 in the NASCAR Powerball Playoff. If selected, Stephanie will progress to win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway, Nov. 3-5, and entry into the $1 million drawing.

All semi-finalists entered the national promotion through one of 24 participating state lotteries. Participating lotteries held in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2023 NASCAR regular season to form a national pool of entrants. Sixteen semi-finalists were randomly selected from the national pool to compete in a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs, with cash prizes awarded to all 16 semi-finalists based on their elimination position.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Mega Millions® is up to an estimated $137 million with an estimated cash value of $59.6 million. The jackpot for tomorrow’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $125 million with an estimated cash value of $54.3 million.

