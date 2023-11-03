NPIAP, HMP Global’s SAWC Fall 2024 collaboration adds pressure injury track to educational program

Through the NPIAP collaboration, the 2024 NPIAP Fall Conference will be co-located with SAWC Fall and leaders of both organizations will work together to develop the symposium’s educational program.

Symposium program to be bolstered with 2-day learning track featuring latest science and strategies clinicians can implement into practice.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the high prevalence and cost of pressure injuries in the United States, HMP Global’s Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall today announced a collaboration with the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) for the 2024 symposium, bolstering the meeting’s educational program with a full, two-day learning track on the prevention and management of pressure injuries.

“SAWC Fall is proud to collaborate with NPIAP and provide more pressure injury prevention and management learning opportunities for meeting participants,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care, HMP Education. “NPIAP’s longstanding leadership as the preeminent authority on pressure injury prevention and treatment makes it an exceptional partner at a time when integrated, patient-centered education has never been more critical. We are excited to work with NPIAP to develop a world-class educational program that all members of the wound care team can learn from and implement into their practice.”

Pressure injuries impact an estimated 1-3 million Americans each year, including up to 15% among hospitalized patients (including long-term care and intensive care environments). These injuries negatively affect quality of life and contribute to psychological stress, pain, loss of work, and burden to family members, and cost health care systems an estimated $26 billion per year to manage.

“This collaboration with SAWC Fall allows us to further our mission of providing interprofessional leadership to improve outcomes for patients through pressure injury prevention and management,” said NPIAP President Joyce M. Black, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Our organizations are both patient-focused, and we are excited to collaborate in 2024 for a dynamic, purpose-driven educational program.”

NPIAP is an independent not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to the prevention and management of pressure injuries. It serves as a resource for healthcare professionals, government, the public, and healthcare agencies; and welcomes and encourages the participation of those interested in pressure injury issues through utilization of its educational materials, participation at national conferences, and support of efforts in public policy, education, and research. Among its research and education focuses are:

- Pressure injury in persons with dark skin tones;

- Standardized pressure injury prevention protocols;

- Latest science and research of support surfaces; and

- Considerations for patient pressure injury prevention across the healthcare continuum.

SAWC Fall serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team — physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dieticians — with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. SAWC Fall is an inclusive forum offering a high level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings.

Each year, SAWC Fall brings together thousands of clinicians, faculty presenters, researchers, and industry supporters. The educational program offers globally recognized faculty who lead sessions that provide new ideas, strategies, and techniques designed to strengthen clinical skills, invigorate day-to-day practice, positively impact organizations’ ability to care for patients, and improve outcomes.

