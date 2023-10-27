ICYMI: FloridaCommerce Announces Veteran Incentive Awards at Third Annual Florida Veterans Workforce Summit

Tallahassee, Fla. – FloridaCommerce announced the winners of the 2023 Veterans' Performance Incentive Awards at the Third Annual Veterans Workforce Summit. With more than 230 attendees, the summit provides statewide training for the Jobs for Veterans’ State Grant and recognizes a range of award recipients. At the annual Veterans Workforce Summit, Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) and Jobs for Veterans State Grant staff receive valuable training that enhances their ability to support veterans, transitioning service members, and eligible spouses as they find and begin meaningful careers.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce was proud to host the Third Annual Florida Veterans Workforce Summit,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “As the most military friendly state in the nation, this training is a critical piece of how we successfully connect our veterans and military families to opportunity. Congratulations to this year's award winners. "

2023 Veterans' Performance Incentive Awards

FloridaCommerce awarded the 2023 Veterans' Performance Incentive Awards to recognize Local Workforce Development Boards for excellence or demonstrated improvements in serving to the state’s veterans through employment services, program service enhancements, and community partnerships to best assist Florida’s veterans. Congratulations to:

Veteran Readiness and Employment Awards

This award recognizes Disabled Veteran Outreach Program specialists across the state who have shown excellence in serving Florida’s veterans with service-connected disabilities that limit or prevent their ability to work. Congratulations to:

David Atchison

Anastacio Gonzalez

David Lurie

Daisha McDowell

Vincent Miles

Kenny Nwoko

Rosa Palmer

Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialist of the Year and Local Veterans’ Employment Representative of the Year Award:

These awards are voted on by the State Veterans Program team, that evaluates each member of the Jobs for Veterans’ State Grant team to acknowledge individuals that go above and beyond to serve military service members and veterans who have or continue to serve us. Congratulation to:

Ted Davis, CareerSource Tampa Bay

Tori Renza, CareerSource Palm Beach County

As the nation’s most veteran-friendly state, Florida’s state agencies and partners offer an abundance of resources and opportunities to help veterans find meaningful employment, support their families, and contribute to their communities. For more information about the Jobs for Veterans State Grant, visit FloridaJobs.org.