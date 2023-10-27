Two Showpiece Properties in Bali, Indonesia Headed to Auction in November via Concierge Auctions

Saratoga | Bali, Indonesia | Concierge Auctions | Luxury Real Estate Saratoga Estate | Bali, Indonesia | Concierge Auctions | Luxury Real Estate Alassari | Bali, Indonesia | Luxury Real Estate Alassari Plantation | Bali, Indonesia | Luxury Real Estate

In cooperation with Terje H. Nilsen of Seven Stones Indonesia, and Carol Carter and Blair Carter of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty

The most romantic and uniquely gorgeous site I have experienced in Bali.” — Martin Grounds, GKA, designer of Bali’s leading luxury hotels

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announces two rare auction opportunities in desirable Bali, both selling this November. Amidst lush greenery and a meandering river, Saratoga is a captivating property that seamlessly integrates nature and architecture, creating an unforgettable experience, boasting a 30-meter ceremonial pond-pool, a picturesque river flowing through aged paras stone walls, a stunning 12-meter bridge with steel railings, and breathtaking views. At Alassari Plantation Resort, enjoy being nestled in the heart of a Balinese rainforest. This turnkey opportunity offers luxurious guest dwellings that blend indoor comfort with outdoor living, while authentic Balinese decor and vaulted bamboo ceilings create a soothing ambiance. Bidding will be open for these Balinese escapes online from 16–29 November via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Saratoga Estate | Bali, Indonesia

Currently listed for $3.5 million with a pre-sale estimate between $1.95 million and $3.5 million, this turnkey Bali estate is set to be auctioned next month in cooperation with Carol Carter and Blair Carter of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty.

Saratoga: the ultimate private residence, business venture, and freehold development opportunity.

Encircled by greenery and traversed by a tranquil river, Saratoga captivates visitors with its beauty and design. Upon entering the property through teak and bronze studded doors, one is transported into a wonderland of bridges and botanical gardens. The 200-year-old frangipani trees, coupled with the 30-meter ceremonial pool fed by carved fountain heads, offer a visual delight. “The most romantic and uniquely gorgeous site I have experienced in Bali.” — Martin Grounds, GKA, designer of Bali’s leading luxury hotels, including Four Seasons, St Regis, Raffles and Jumeirah.

The heart of this estate is the river that flows through five-meter walls of aged paras stone. This river features a 12-meter bridge adorned with steel art deco railings and carved columns, showcasing cascading greenery that mirrors the tumbling rapids. The property offers views from every angle; post-colonial elements such as Gatsby era glass awnings over doorways, Juliette balconies, and wrought iron fencing overlooking the jungle-lined river. Saratoga's traditional yet modern design has been refurbished over the last three years to meet Western standards. The Raja or King Suite boasts mirror-paneled walls, chandeliers, and a bathroom with a Victorian freestanding bath. Additionally, there are three generously proportioned bedrooms featuring 200-year-old recycled polished ironwood floors with en-suite facilities and walk-in robes.

The estate's timber "wantilan" or meeting house spans over 80 square meters of Java-tiled floor space overlooking the river with more than 740 square meters of covered indoor and outdoor living spaces available for dining, dancing, and entertaining guests. The property can cater comfortably for 150 cocktail guests, or 80 seated in the main dining area alone. Saratoga is ripe for development with potential as a world-class retreat, wellness resort, boutique hotel, wedding or events venue, and much more. It also boasts its own commercial kitchen, bar and dining area. A showcase property, whether as the ultimate lifestyle escape or commercial landmark, Saratoga is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Located just 15 minutes from Canggu, the new epicenter of Bali tourism, this property offers potential for development as a world-class retreat, wellness center or boutique hotel. Saratoga's name is derived from a tropical river fish highly valued by Asian cultures as a living good luck charm. Whoever acquires this iconic property will undoubtedly be blessed with good fortune and the knowledge that there will never be another one like it anywhere in the world. Some notable property features include its proximity to Canggu via a fully sealed road, prime location in the quiet and much sought after village of Kaba Kaba between Canggu and Tanah Lot in Bali's main growth corridor, and favorable relations with very friendly and peaceful banjars (Kaba Kaba and Cepaka) that fully support any future development. The estate's serene atmosphere also makes it potentially an ideal lunch or dinner stopover while traveling to or from Tanah Lot.

Alassari Plantation | Bali, Indonesia

Currently listed for $2.5 million with a pre-sale estimate between $1.625 million and $2.5 million, Alassari Plantation is set to be auctioned next month in cooperation with Terje Nilsen of Seven Stones Indonesia.

The Alassari Plantation Resort is a turnkey opportunity, where quality materials and artistry stand in conversation with the forest. Luxurious guest dwellings, topped by traditional Joglo roofs, focus equally on interior comfort and outdoor living and entertaining. Contemporary Balinese decor with intricate teak wood carvings, vaulted bamboo ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling accordion windows are authentic reminders of where you are. Verandas blend the indoors and outdoors seamlessly. Guests can birdwatch by day and admire fireflies and spy civets at night. Come together around the swimming pool or at the resort restaurant. Refresh yourself with a massage as the sounds of the rainforest surround you. Alassari is a resort compound with an owner’s villa and six guest villas consisting of 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms on 3.6 hectares of land.

Alassari Plantation is in Central Bali on the southern slope of Mount Batukaru. Adjacent to protected forest land and rice terraces, Alassari’s southern outlook presents views of the rainforest, mountains, and Jimbaran Bay. This central Balinese location affords guests a prime location for exploring all the island offers. Rainforest hikes, waterfalls, hidden swimming holes and hot springs, local art and food markets, temples, and sacred monkeys await around every corner. Mount Batur looms large; a two-hour hike to the top brings vistas shrouded in mist. Explore the coastal temple of Uluwatu and the secluded beach of Nyang Nyang. Find excellent surfing conditions at Echo Beach. Visit the herds of Javan deer on Menjangan Island and enjoy some of the best snorkeling and diving in Bali.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of each property will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.