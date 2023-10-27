Submit Release
Sync.MD Selected by Roche for Startup Creasphere Batch 11 Fall Program

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sync.MD announced that they are one of four startups selected by Roche for their Startup Creasphere powered by Plug and Play Batch 11 Fall Program.
Over the next few months, the chosen startups will be working closely with Roche on developing POCs and pilot projects in different focus topics: telemedicine, point-of-care diagnostics, home testing combined with care pathways, ophthalmology through VR and Personal Health Records.

“We are excited and honored to have been selected by Roche for this prestigious accelerator program and look forward to this collaboration,” said Sync.MD CEO and Co-Founder Eugene Luskin.

About Startup Creasphere:
Founded in 2018 by Roche and Plug and Play, Startup Creasphere is one of the world's largest innovation platforms for digital health solutions, with offices in Munich, Silicon Valley, and Singapore. Its main goal is to establish new digital business models with the best start-ups in the world that challenge clinical practices, improve data analytics, and enhance the patient journey across the continuum of care. Within their three-month innovation program startups and corporates explore a collaboration through the co-creation of a pilot project.

About Sync.MD:
VYRTY™ Corporation, doing business as Sync.MD®, was founded in 2015 to provide patients with superior mobile technology to collect, store, and share their personal health information. Started through a unique partnership between technology leaders and dedicated healthcare providers, Sync.MD® set out to ease the communication burden between disparate electronic medical record systems through patented, innovative technologies that place the patient at the center of their information exchange.

