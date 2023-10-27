Award recipients named for 2023 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education
CANADA, October 27 - The 2023 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education recipients are:
Community Engagement
- Heather Coey, teacher, Reynolds Secondary, SD61 (Greater Victoria)
- Vanessa White, district principal, Safe and Healthy Schools, SD62 (Sooke)
- Jenny Mitchell, teacher, Summerland Middle School, SD67 (Okanagan-Skaha)
District Leadership
- Chris van der Mark, superintendent, SD27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)
- Scott Stinson, superintendent, SD62 (Sooke)
- Dustin Hyde, district vice-principal, Indigenous Education, SD67 (Okanagan-Skaha)
Extracurricular Leadership
- Lana O’Brien, teacher, W.L Seaton Secondary, SD22 (Vernon)
- Heather Lee Lytle, teacher, Smithers Secondary, SD54 (Bulkley Valley)
- Amanda Liebe, teacher, Constable Bruce Neil Middle School, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
Indigenous Education
- Roberta Edzerza, district vice-principal, Indigenous Education, SD52 (Prince Rupert)
- Lesley Gunning, teacher and district administrator, Mountain Secondary, SD35 (Langley)
- Jim Elwood, teacher, Mount Boucherie Secondary, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
Outstanding New Teacher
- Craig Arthur, teacher, Vancouver Christian School
- John Voskamp, teacher, Vancouver Christian School
- Rob Bennett, teacher, Kelowna Secondary, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
- Lauren Klassen, teacher, Constable Bruce Neil Middle School, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
Outstanding Support-School Community
- Tanya Leech, head secretary, Q’shintul/Mill Bay Nature School, SD59 (Cowichan Valley)
- Darrin Huzar, Indigenous education worker, Pinewood Elementary, SD57 (Prince George)
- Inderjit Grewal, drug and alcohol counsellor, Smithers Secondary, SD54 (Bulkley Valley)
Outstanding Support-Teaching Assistant
- Amanda Hilverda, certified education assistant, Kelowna Senior Secondary, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
- Danielle Brown, certified education assistant, Constable Bruce Neil Middle School, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
- Jolene Parsons, district inclusion assistant, David Cameron Elementary, SD62 (Sooke)
Outstanding Team Collaboration
- Trevor Stokes, teacher; Gord Howey, youth and family worker (retired); Barry Skillin, student support worker, Streetfront Alternative – Britannia Secondary, SD39 (Vancouver)
- Mark Biggar, teacher; Todd Goodman, teacher; Thomas Haney Secondary, SD42 (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows)
- Glenn Paul Barr, retired teacher; Melanie Millar, resource teacher; New Hazelton Elementary, SD 82 (Coast Mountains)
School Leadership
- Angela McLeish, vice-principal, St. Patrick’s Elementary, Victoria
- Davy Dosangh, teacher, Caledonia Secondary, SD 82 (Coast Mountains)
- Laura Moriarty, teacher, Stratford Hall, Vancouver
Social Equity and Diversity
- Perry Rath, teachers, Smithers Secondary, SD54 (Bulkley Valley)
- Kristina Carley, teacher, University Highlands Elementary, SD41 (Burnaby)
- Michael Taylor, teacher, Hugh Boyd Secondary, SD 39 (Richmond)