Award recipients named for 2023 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

CANADA, October 27 - The 2023 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education recipients are:

Community Engagement

  • Heather Coey, teacher, Reynolds Secondary, SD61 (Greater Victoria)
  • Vanessa White, district principal, Safe and Healthy Schools, SD62 (Sooke)
  • Jenny Mitchell, teacher, Summerland Middle School, SD67 (Okanagan-Skaha)

District Leadership

  • Chris van der Mark, superintendent, SD27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)
  • Scott Stinson, superintendent, SD62 (Sooke)
  • Dustin Hyde, district vice-principal, Indigenous Education, SD67 (Okanagan-Skaha)

Extracurricular Leadership

  • Lana O’Brien, teacher, W.L Seaton Secondary, SD22 (Vernon)
  • Heather Lee Lytle, teacher, Smithers Secondary, SD54 (Bulkley Valley)
  • Amanda Liebe, teacher, Constable Bruce Neil Middle School, SD23 (Central Okanagan)

Indigenous Education

  • Roberta Edzerza, district vice-principal, Indigenous Education, SD52 (Prince Rupert)
  • Lesley Gunning, teacher and district administrator, Mountain Secondary, SD35 (Langley)
  • Jim Elwood, teacher, Mount Boucherie Secondary, SD23 (Central Okanagan)

Outstanding New Teacher

  • Craig Arthur, teacher, Vancouver Christian School
  • John Voskamp, teacher, Vancouver Christian School
  • Rob Bennett, teacher, Kelowna Secondary, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
  • Lauren Klassen, teacher, Constable Bruce Neil Middle School, SD23 (Central Okanagan)

Outstanding Support-School Community 

  • Tanya Leech, head secretary, Q’shintul/Mill Bay Nature School, SD59 (Cowichan Valley)
  • Darrin Huzar, Indigenous education worker, Pinewood Elementary, SD57 (Prince George)
  • Inderjit Grewal, drug and alcohol counsellor, Smithers Secondary, SD54 (Bulkley Valley)

Outstanding Support-Teaching Assistant 

  • Amanda Hilverda, certified education assistant, Kelowna Senior Secondary, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
  • Danielle Brown, certified education assistant, Constable Bruce Neil Middle School, SD23 (Central Okanagan)
  • Jolene Parsons, district inclusion assistant, David Cameron Elementary, SD62 (Sooke)

Outstanding Team Collaboration 

  • Trevor Stokes, teacher; Gord Howey, youth and family worker (retired); Barry Skillin, student support worker, Streetfront Alternative – Britannia Secondary, SD39 (Vancouver)
  • Mark Biggar, teacher; Todd Goodman, teacher; Thomas Haney Secondary, SD42 (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows)
  • Glenn Paul Barr, retired teacher; Melanie Millar, resource teacher; New Hazelton Elementary, SD 82 (Coast Mountains)

School Leadership 

  • Angela McLeish, vice-principal, St. Patrick’s Elementary, Victoria
  • Davy Dosangh, teacher, Caledonia Secondary, SD 82 (Coast Mountains)
  • Laura Moriarty, teacher, Stratford Hall, Vancouver

Social Equity and Diversity 

  • Perry Rath, teachers, Smithers Secondary, SD54 (Bulkley Valley)
  • Kristina Carley, teacher, University Highlands Elementary, SD41 (Burnaby)
  • Michael Taylor, teacher, Hugh Boyd Secondary, SD 39 (Richmond)

