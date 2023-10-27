PF WARRIORS ANNOUNCES NY YANKEES BASEBALL LEGEND, ILD ADVOCATES TO JOIN EVENT TODAY

PF Warriors Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warriors

DALLAS, TX, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PF Warriors announced a Tune In To Lung Health virtual event to be held on October 27 for patients, caregivers, families and others interested in increasing awareness of interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pulmonary fibrosis (PF), and exploring how music and breathing may help people cope with the physical, mental, and emotional disease burden. Panelists, including baseball legend and Latin Grammy nominee Bernie Williams, will come together for a virtual event produced in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Virtual Event Date & Time: October 27, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT

To register for free, click here: https://bit.ly/TuneInToLungHealth

Williams, whose father was diagnosed with PF, will share insights about his family’s journey with ILD. Fellow panelists – including Maryluz F., a former practicing physician who is now an ILD patient and serves as leader for PF Warriors’ “Guerreros de Fibrosis Pulmonar” support group, and Amy O’Connell, MS, CCC-SLP, a speech-language pathologist at National Jewish Health – will provide their perspectives and experiences on the potential use of music and breathing for ILD patients and caregivers.

While Williams is perhaps better known for his accomplished baseball career, playing center fielder for the New York Yankees from 1991-2006, he is also an accomplished jazz musician and has a deep passion for music. Williams has released two jazz albums. He cites baseball and music as two of his greatest passions and credits his late father – Bernabé – who passed away from ILD in 2001, for introducing him to these hobbies, fostering his interests equally.

In 2017, Williams teamed up with Boehringer Ingelheim to raise awareness of ILD in his father’s honor – most recently through Tune In To Lung Health. He believes that his dad would be proud that he’s turning their family’s difficult experience with ILD into a chance to help others find information on ILD earlier and more easily than they did.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for PF Warriors to feature this important event with Boehringer Ingelheim to bring resources and information to our patients, caregivers and families,” said Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior for PF Warriors, who will serve as moderator for the event. Barnes has a long history of purpose-driven commitment to ILD which has also affected her family.

About Interstitial Lung Disease

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) is an umbrella term that encompasses over 200 types of rare diseases – including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases, and systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease – that can cause scarring of the lungs, which may make it difficult to breathe. In addition to the physical burden, ILD can also take a significant mental and emotional toll.

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is an international support network that provides support, education, inspiration and hope to individuals and families affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF). To learn more, visit: www.pfwarriors.com.