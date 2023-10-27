Submit Release
Johan Forssell visited Riyadh

SWEDEN, October 27 - On 26 October, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell visited the Saudi capital, Riyadh for meetings with the Saudi Government and to participate in the international Future Investment Initiative innovation conference.

The aim of the visit was to further strengthen trade relations between Sweden and Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is Sweden’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa. A fundamental change process for the green transition is currently under way in Saudi Arabia, and there are great opportunities for Swedish businesses to contribute, not least with respect to climate neutrality goals,” says Mr Forssell. 

Mr Forssell met with Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Kassabi and several other government representatives to discuss bilateral trade relations. Many Swedish businesses are active in Saudi Arabia in areas such as the health sector, telecommunications, energy and transport.

“Saudi Arabia is a regional dialogue partner and a tone-setting actor in the Muslim world. This visit is an opportunity to strengthen Sweden’s relations in the region,” says Mr Forssell. 

