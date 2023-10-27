Submit Release
What can be done to fix standards in public life?

Do you remember when politics was the domain of good chaps and a time when politicians could be trusted to stick to the rules? Ok, so maybe there was never quite such a rose-tinted age – but from lobbying scandals to accusations of minsters bullying their staff, standards in politics seem to have been slipping in recent years. 

So this week The Expert Factor team take a deep dive into standards and ethics in public life – and how they are meant to be upheld. Why have standards been on the slide? Have the good chaps left the political scene for good? What could Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer do to fix the problem? And do the voters really care?

